Prudential Financial Stock (PRU): Why The Price Fell Today

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) fell by 2.01% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) fell by...

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

Gap Inc. Stock (GPS): $23 Price Target From Jefferies

The shares of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have received a $23 price target from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have received a $23 price target from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe assumed coverage of Gap with a “Hold” rating. While...
pulse2.com

Metlife Stock (MET): $75 Price Target From Evercore

The shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) have received a $75 price target from Evercore. These are the details. The shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) have received a $75 price target from Evercore. And Evercore analyst Thomas Gallagher upgraded MetLife to an “Outperform” rating from an “In-Line” rating while increasing the price target from $67.
pulse2.com

Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY): $29 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a $29 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a $29 price target from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read downgraded Occidental Petroleum to an “Underweight” rating from an “Equal-Weight” rating while reducing the price target from $35.
pulse2.com

AbbVie Stock (ABBV): $160 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $160 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $160 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond increased the price target on AbbVie from $129 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

CH Robinson Stock (CHRW): $135 Price Target From KeyBanc

The shares of CH Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) have received a $135 price target from KeyBanc. These are the details. The shares of CH Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) have received a $135 price target from KeyBanc. And KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to an “Overweight” rating from a “Sector Weight” rating.
pulse2.com

PayPal Stock (PYPL): $224 Price Target From BMO Capital

The shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) have received a $224 price target from BMO Capital. These are details. The shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) have received a $224 price target from BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded PayPal to an “Outperform” rating from “Market Perform.”
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks surge, after Stifel analyst says 2022 will be the 'Year of the Cruise!'

Shares of cruise operators rallied Friday, to buck the broad-market selloff, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski pounded the table on the group, saying 2022 was going to be known as the "Year of the Cruise!" Shares of Royal Caribbean Group , which Wieczynski said was his "top idea for 2022," climbed 3.6%; Carnival Corp. rallied 2.9%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3.6%; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. tacked on 1.9%; while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Wieczynski said for investors searching for recovery names that "massively underperformed" last year, he believes cruise-related names will stick out as compelling ideas. "[W]e are believers that cruise demand should remain strong throughout the majority of 2022," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients. "While there certainly will be cancellations and itinerary adjustments in 1H22 due to COVID noise, we still believe that cruise operators are on a clear path (although might be delayed) to the all-important cash flow breakeven/positive level."
pulse2.com

Planet Labs Stock (PL): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiating coverage of Planet Labs with an “Outperform” rating and $10 price target.
