Businesses work to overcome Omicron and other issues

Businesses make do with fewer workers during Omicron spike

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Customers hoping to go the Mesa Cafe on Wednesday night noticed a sign on the door the read "The Mesa Cafe will be temporarily closed for dinner. Due to Covid it has been extremely challenging to fully staff the restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The owner of Holdren's Steaks & Seafood on State St. in Santa Barbara said, "It has been a tough 2 years for everybody."

Clay Holdren said he has the staff to stay open, but understands the challenges businesses and customers face.

"Omicron has been crazy and I've been telling my staff just be safe, there are a lot of people coming in to the restaurant and we are exposed to a lot on a consistent basis and that can be challenging."

It appears easier to find help wanted signs than workers.

Santa Barbara Craft Ramen manager Jorge Herrera said, "Since the pandemic we haven't really gotten that many people wanting to work because they just wanna, I would say rather spend more time with their families than working at a restaurant."

The Red Piano moved its piano outdoors so that customers could watch Jason Libs in the open air.

Outdoor entertainment like that and outdoor dining has helped businesses survive and thrive.

It has also kept deliver workers busy.

Nicholas Williamson, who delivers for GrubHub, said, "I pick up close to, maybe close to 20 to 30 a night."

Holdren remains hopeful about the future.

"I'm hoping maybe three weeks, or a month, maybe six weeks, we will be on the other side and looking at a beautiful summertime."

In the meantime, Holdren said it is important to support local businesses.

