Preliminary clinical validation of a new picture"“based visual acuity test in children with amblyopia: a comparison of The Auckland Optotypes and crowded logMAR letters

By Emma M. McVeigh
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmblyopia is the most common visual deficit in children and accurate visual acuity (VA) assessment is essential for diagnosis. While ETDRS high-contrast logMAR VA is the reference standard test for adults, less agreement exists for pre-literate children. A new picture optotype acuity test (The Auckland Optotypes [TAO]) has shown favourable comparison...

#Clinical Research#Sloan Letters#National Eye Institute#Amblyopia#Visual Acuity#Etdrs#Logmar Va#Anisometropic
