Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Calls MVP Voter “An Absolute Bum” For Considering His Vaccination Status

Aaron Rodgers had an answer today on a most valuable player voter, and he didn’t state it in the form of a question.

The former Jeopardy! host and current Green Bay Packers quarterback called out Chicago-area radio interviewer/newsletter editor Hub Arkush , who refused to vote for Rodgers as NFL MVP because he’s unvaccinated.

Rodgers said during a Wednesday press conference that Arkush’s controversial stance made him an “absolute bum.”

The AP has presented an award recognizing the NFL’s top player since the 1957 season. Arkush is one of 50 people the Associated Press allows to vote for league MVP. Arkush said he didn’t vote for Rodgers because the quarterback is a “bad guy” and one of the “biggest jerks in football.”

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said via Pro Football Talk.

Arkush added: “I don’t think it says anywhere, ‘strictly on the field,’ although I do think he hurt his team on the field by the way he acted off the field. They’re gonna get the No. 1 seed anyway, but what if the difference had come down to the Chiefs game, where he lied about being vaccinated, and they ended up getting beat?”

Naturally, Rodgers was not pleased.

“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum,” Rodgers said . “He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday’s comments. And I listened to the comments. But to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason, that I had zero chance of winning MVP — in my opinion, that should exclude [him from] future votes.

“His problem isn’t with me being a ‘bad guy’ or ‘the biggest jerk in the league’ — because he doesn’t know me,” Rodgers continued. “He doesn’t know anything about me. I’ve never met him. I’ve never had lunch with him. I’ve never had an interview with him. His problem is I’m not vaccinated. So if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘Most Valuable Vaccinated Player,’ then he should do that.

The NFL MVP will be announced on Feb. 12, a day before the Super Bowl. Rodgers has led his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.