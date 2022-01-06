ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Calls MVP Voter “An Absolute Bum” For Considering His Vaccination Status

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThmY7_0ddywCBv00

Aaron Rodgers had an answer today on a most valuable player voter, and he didn’t state it in the form of a question.

The former Jeopardy! host and current Green Bay Packers quarterback called out Chicago-area radio interviewer/newsletter editor Hub Arkush , who refused to vote for Rodgers as NFL MVP because he’s unvaccinated.

Rodgers said during a Wednesday press conference that Arkush’s controversial stance made him an “absolute bum.”

The AP has presented an award recognizing the NFL’s top player since the 1957 season. Arkush is one of 50 people the Associated Press allows to vote for league MVP. Arkush said he didn’t vote for Rodgers because the quarterback is a “bad guy” and one of the “biggest jerks in football.”

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said via Pro Football Talk.

Arkush added: “I don’t think it says anywhere, ‘strictly on the field,’ although I do think he hurt his team on the field by the way he acted off the field. They’re gonna get the No. 1 seed anyway, but what if the difference had come down to the Chiefs game, where he lied about being vaccinated, and they ended up getting beat?”

Naturally, Rodgers was not pleased.

“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum,” Rodgers said . “He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday’s comments. And I listened to the comments. But to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason, that I had zero chance of winning MVP — in my opinion, that should exclude [him from] future votes.

“His problem isn’t with me being a ‘bad guy’ or ‘the biggest jerk in the league’ — because he doesn’t know me,” Rodgers continued. “He doesn’t know anything about me. I’ve never met him. I’ve never had lunch with him. I’ve never had an interview with him. His problem is I’m not vaccinated. So if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘Most Valuable Vaccinated Player,’ then he should do that.

The NFL MVP will be announced on Feb. 12, a day before the Super Bowl. Rodgers has led his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Inside Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's 'non-traditional' relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley aren't your typical couple, so says a source. Their relationship came under scrutiny after Woodley appeared to ignore her beau's birthday on Dec. 2 by not posting on social media. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was also spotted out without the "Big Little Lies" actress, but those close to the couple insist that it's a matter of privacy and not a point of concern.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Hub Arkush
Person
Aaron Rodgers
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaron Rodgers Responds To Report That He'll Boycott The Super Bowl

Over the past few months, Aaron Rodgers has made his thoughts on COVID-19 crystal clear. Rodgers acknowledges that the pandemic is, indeed, happening, however, he is refusing to take the vaccine. Rodgers claims he is allergic to mRNA vaccines, and he is also adamant that the mainstream media is trying to suppress information about alternative medicine. These stances have been fairly unpopular amongst analysts, although fans are mostly split down the middle.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Pro Football Talk#Chiefs
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo. Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.
NFL
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field. Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.
NFL
The Spun

Associated Press Rules On The Aaron Rodgers MVP Voter

Hub Arkush may have caught intense criticism for his Aaron Rodgers/MVP voting take, but his opinion won’t cost him his vote for the award. Associated Press national NFL writer Barry Wilner informed the Chicago Sun-Times that the organization will not be revoking Arkush’s MVP vote over the controversy.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers News

With the number of injuries the Green Bay Packers have had to push through this season on their way to the No. 1 seed, Saturday brought some welcome news. On Twitter, the Packers shared All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari boarding the flight for Motor City after being a full participant in this week’s practices.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur provides update, plan for David Bakhtiari

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played this year after tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. Now that Green Bay has the No. 1 seed in the NFC, coach Matt LaFleur hinted there might be a chance he plays this year. Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler,...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy