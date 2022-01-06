ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Harvest Christian Girls Basketball team preps for postseason

By Ruben Juarez
 3 days ago

LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harvest Christian Academy is a small high school in Edinburg. Less than 100 students attend the school. In spite of its small enrollment, the girls basketball is proving it can hang with some of the biggest schools in the Rio Grande Valley.

“I’m really proud of these girls,” said Jaime Gonzalez, the team’s head coach. “They expect to win each game.

Harvest Christian made the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Class 2A state quarterfinals last year.

We don’t want to go a couple rounds deep in playoffs, we want to win it all,” Gonzalez said. “Last year we came close to making final four. We know what it takes to get there.”

“We have a big chance, we know what we did last year and what we messed up on,” said Gonzalez’s daughter, sophomore guard Ashley Gonzalez. “We realized it and we fixed and I think we’re way better than before.”

The Eagles schedule bigger schools to help them get ready for the postseason. They have defeated Valley 4A, 5A and 6A teams this season. Last week, they beat Mission Veterans in the final of the Lyford Holiday Tournament.

“Really great to know we can compete with them and beat them as much as we can,” said senior forward/center Jessica Muñoz.

Ashley is the team’s star player. The sophomore eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark earlier this season.

“That was really special,” Gonzalez said. “It meant a lot to me and family, then I got over it. Gotta humble yourself.”

Gonzalez was unknown player to opponents last year. Now that other teams focus on her, Gonzalez’s teammates are stepping up to take advantage of their opportunities to score.

Often they do a box in one on her and it gives us an opening to take it in,” said sophomore guard Lexi Garcia. “Most of us end up scoring that way. It helps us and helps her.”

The Eagles next game is against Corpus Christi Annapolis Christian on Friday. Harvest Christian will begin district play next week.

