ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Video: Police looking for suspects wanted in at least 8 Queens robberies

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J05ve_0ddyvBGz00

JAMAICA, Queens — About three individuals targeted victims carrying cash withdrawn from banks and ATMs in at least eight robberies between Nov. 14 and Dec. 22, police said Wednesday.

In total, more than $7,000 cash, as well as cards and wallets, has been stolen by the thieves.

The first reported incident happened Nov. 14 at about 11:50 a.m. on Jamaica Avenue.

A 30-year-old man told police he was walking on the street when he was approached by a group of people, who then punched him in the face and body. Police said the attack caused minor injuries to the victim.

The suspects stole about $180 from the first victim before fleeing on foot through Rufus King Park.

About two weeks later, a 16-year-old boy reported another robbery to police. He said he was walking along 14th Avenue at about 8 p.m. when a group approached him and demanded his property.

Police said one of the suspects displayed a firearm during the attack, while another showed a knife.

The teen gave the suspects his wallet, which had about $500 in it, before the suspects fled on foot.

On Nov. 30 at about 2:30 p.m., on 148th Street, one suspect approached a 22-year-old man and demanded money while displaying a knife. The man gave the suspect about $1,300 cash, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

That same day, at about 5:30 p.m., a 63-year-old man who was walking on Sutphin Boulevard was pushed from behind, police said. The victim sustained injuries to his lip and chin.

The suspect removed about $1,600 cash from the fallen victim before fleeing on foot, police said.

The next four robberies all took place in December.

The fifth incident took place Dec. 14 at about 9:10 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old man was taking money out of an ATM on Hillside Avenue when a person pushed him to the ground.

The victim sustained injuries to his hands and right elbow, police said. The suspect took about $500 cash from the victim before fleeing.

On Dec. 21, at about 5:15 p.m., a suspect struck Hillside Avenue again.

Police said a 39-year-old man was walking on the street when one suspect punched him in the face, causing a laceration. The suspect then took about $2,800 cash from the victim before running away.

Two more robberies were reported on Dec. 22, one happening about 30 minutes after the other.

The first Dec. 22 robbery took place on Jamaica Avenue at about 4:55 p.m., police said.

A 61-year-old woman told police she had just withdrawn money from the bank, and was approached by a person who reached over her shoulder and stole about $480 of the cash she’d withdrawn from her hand.

Then, at about 5:30 p.m., in front of the same Hillside Avenue ATM as the Dec. 14 incident, a 49-year-old man had his wallet stolen from behind. Police said the wallet had multiple credit and debit cards inside.

The victim sustained a laceration on his hand during the robbery, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 10

Ulli Sim
3d ago

I guess if somebody here need some emergency $$$ from an ATM in Jamaica at night but decided not to becoz that hood is filled with hoodrats I guess we can all call that person racist right? Nope we called that person smart 😂😂😂

Reply
3
DeAfro BIG BLACK ROD
3d ago

They'll never catch them... after all these robberies, i guess we need social workers to step in, and talk to these degenerates to come and talk to them.. who needs cops.. 😂 😂 😂

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD patrol car torched near Bronx subway station: police

THE BRONX – An NYPD patrol car was set on fire in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.  It happened around 10:20 p.m. near the Pelham Bay Park No. 6 subway station in the Pelham Bay neighborhood, police said. Patrol officers from the 45th precinct parked their marked cruiser on the street to inspect a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video: Suspect fires gun into vehicle after pair punctures tires

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A pair of suspects punctured a parked vehicle’s tires, then fired a gun at it several times, Wednesday, police said Friday. Video shows the two approaching a parked Lexus on Evergreen Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard about 7:22 p.m., then puncturing its tires. One of the suspects then fired a gun and […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint inside Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man raped a woman at knifepoint inside the maintenance room of a Brooklyn apartment building late last month, police said. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday. They said the man invited the 23-year-old victim into a building in the vicinity of Montgomery Street in Crown […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Graphic video made public Friday shows a man who doused himself in hand sanitizer bursting into flames when a police officer used a stun gun to subdue him at a New York police station in October. Security footage released by the state attorney general’s office shows 29-year-old Jason Jones rolling on […]
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Nypd
PIX11

84-year-old woman shoved to ground on Lower East Side: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have been searching for a person accused of shoving an 84-year-old woman to the ground on Manhattan’s Lower East Side back in December, according to the NYPD. Authorities said it happened back on Dec. 11 in front of a Target and Trader Joes on Grand Street. According to police, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

The Missing: Sanitation worker takes COVID test, then disappears from hospital

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A sanitation worker with cancer and diabetes disappeared Wednesday after a local hospital checked him for COVID, according to his daughter, who is frantically looking for him. Santiago Cordero, known as “Pepe,” is 62 years old. He’s a father of two and grandfather of six. Cordero’s daughter, Rebecca Lord, said her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police union issues warning to officers regarding Manhattan DA’s office

NEW YORK — The Sergeants Benevolent Association is urging officers to be “hyper-vigilant” when dealing with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement sent out Friday. The warning comes after an arresting officer claims an assistant district attorney “intentionally omitted” details about a Manhattan shoplifting incident. SBA President Vincent Vallelong said the suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD distributes COVID tests to Middle Eastern community in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, N.Y. – While giving out free meals to thousands of Brooklyn families, a Middle Eastern NYPD captain realized the area he grew up in was in need of something else. The 18-year veteran with the police department grew up in Downtown Brooklyn and arranged for 200 COVID-19 tests to be administered at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
PIX11

PIX11

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy