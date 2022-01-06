ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Public Schools move to distance learning Friday

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 7 days ago
VIDEO: Union Public Schools to start the school year with in-person learning VIDEO: Union Public Schools to start the school year with in-person learning

TULSA, Okla. — The Union Public School District said in a statement that all students will be moving to distance learning on Friday, Jan. 7 because they cannot safely staff schools due to a significant rise in COVID-19 numbers.

The district stated that they would send devices home with the students and that Friday will count as an instructional day.

According to the statement, they will evaluate the situation on Thursday to determine if they will need to stay in distance learning next week.

The district says evening activities will not be canceled and will continue as scheduled. Updates will be posted on unionps.org.

