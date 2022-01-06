School Bus stop sign DeSoto County Schools on 2-hour delay due to winter weather threat (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — DeSoto County Schools will have a 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, schools will have a 2-hour delayed start, and buses will pick up students two hours later than usual.

The district made the announcement Wednesday evening and said it would monitor road conditions Thursday morning.

District officials said if school is canceled, parents will receive an email before 8:00 a.m.

