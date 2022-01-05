UNC without regulars Dawson Garcia, Kerwin Walton, Justin McKoy for game at Notre Dame

Shorthanded in its last game, North Carolina will be without three regulars Wednesday night at Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball.

Starting forward Dawson Garcia is out due to a concussion, while reserve guard Kerwin Walton and reserve forward Justin McKoy are in COVID-19 protocols and unavailable.

The Tar Heels (10-3 overall, 2-0 ACC) visit the Fighting Irish (7-5, 1-1) at 9 p.m. Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind., on ESPN2, seeking a third straight road victory to open league play.

McKoy was stuck in COVID protocols and unavailable when North Carolina blasted Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. The 6-foot-11 Garcia left that afternoon less than two minutes into the game after suffering an apparent head injury in a scrum.

Boston College 7-footer Quinten Post blocked a Garcia shot in the paint and Garcia then missed an ensuing put-back attempt, before the 240-pound Post effectively sat on Garcia’s head amid a scramble for a loose rebound. Brady Manek checked in for Garcia at the 18:01 mark of the first half, and Garcia never returned.

Tar Heels first-year coach Hubert Davis said after the Boston College game that he didn’t have an immediate postgame update on Garcia.

“At halftime our (athletic) trainer, Doug Halverson, said that he was experiencing headaches and it was getting worse throughout the first half,” Davis said Sunday, “but I have not spoken to him since.”

It’s a busy stretch for North Carolina, which is scheduled to play host to Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, the third game for the Tar Heels in seven days.

