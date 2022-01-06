ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

State of Our Schools: Full show for Jan. 5, 2021

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4OS7_0ddyu9YZ00

Brooklyn College professor David C. Bloomfield discusses returning with no remote option for the Department of Education and addresses COVID testing concerns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn College#College Professor#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

News 12

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy