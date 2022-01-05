ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to enter NFL draft

Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is entering the NFL draft after capping a record-breaking season with an MVP performance in the No. 25 Wildcats' Citrus Bowl victory .

Robinson, who transferred after two seasons at Nebraska, announced the decision Wednesday night on social media . He thanked Kentucky teammates, coaches and fans in a video on Twitter and added, “as much as fun as it was this year in the blue and white, I’m sad to say it will be my last. I’ll be entering the 2022 NFL draft.”

The Frankfort, Kentucky, native used his speed to quickly establish himself as its top receiver. Robinson went on to break single-season school records with 1,334 yards on 104 receptions, becoming the first Wildcats receiver with 100 catches. He also rushed seven times for 111 yards during the regular season.

Robinson caught 10 passes for 170 yards in Kentucky’s 20-17, come-from-behind Citrus Bowl victory over No. 17 Iowa, a stellar effort highlighted by a clutch 52-yard reception to the 1 that set up the game-winning touchdown with 1:48 remaining. The 5-foot-10 Robinson was named Most Valuable Player for his effort, adding to recognition that included second-team All-Southeastern Conference selections by coaches and members of The Associated Press.

