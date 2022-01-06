Report: Apple ‘In Exclusive Negotiations’ For Formula One Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Amazon, MGM, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Netflix, who airs the docuseries ‘Drive to Survive,‘ also pursued the project.

Apple is reportedly in “in exclusive negotiations” to produce a new Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt, according to Deadline .

The Fight Club actor will appear as “a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate.” Amazon, MGM, Paramount, Sony and Universal were all reportedly contenders to produce the product along with Netflix, who airs the docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive .

Iconic Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will both reportedly be part of the project while Ehren Kruger, widely known for his work on Transformers , will pen the script. Bruckheimer‘s last racing venture was Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise starring in the 1990 NASCAR film.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is also rumored to be starring in the upcoming film, per Autosport.com . He last appeared on the Hollywood screens when he starred in the Cars franchise.

The Mercedes star has kept a relatively low profile since the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi where a controversial last lap led to Max Verstappen overtaking him and being crowned the world champion . Hamilton was then knighted a few days later but skipped the FIA Prize-Giving Gala in Paris .

