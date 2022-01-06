ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Report: Apple ‘In Exclusive Negotiations’ For Formula One Movie Starring Brad Pitt

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tV95S_0ddyu3GD00

Amazon, MGM, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Netflix, who airs the docuseries ‘Drive to Survive,‘ also pursued the project.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Apple is reportedly in “in exclusive negotiations” to produce a new Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt, according to Deadline .

The Fight Club actor will appear as “a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate.” Amazon, MGM, Paramount, Sony and Universal were all reportedly contenders to produce the product along with Netflix, who airs the docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive .

Iconic Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will both reportedly be part of the project while Ehren Kruger, widely known for his work on Transformers , will pen the script. Bruckheimer‘s last racing venture was Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise starring in the 1990 NASCAR film.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is also rumored to be starring in the upcoming film, per Autosport.com . He last appeared on the Hollywood screens when he starred in the Cars franchise.

The Mercedes star has kept a relatively low profile since the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi where a controversial last lap led to Max Verstappen overtaking him and being crowned the world champion . Hamilton was then knighted a few days later but skipped the FIA Prize-Giving Gala in Paris .

More Formula One Coverage:

Max Verstappen’s World Title: How a Grueling Battle Turned Into a Dream Come True
The Netflix Effect: How a Docuseries Helped Trigger an F1 Boom
Through the Fire and Flames

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Ehren Kruger
enstarz.com

Brad Pitt Suicidal? Actor Reportedly Suffered Because of 'Abusive' Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been long and complex now. But a new detail revealed how the actor reportedly suffered mentally because of his abusive ex-wife. What was supposed to be a happy-ever-after for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars turned into chaos when Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce. They also began to fight to win the sole custody of their six kids after ending their two-year marriage because of "irreconcilable difference."
MENTAL HEALTH
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Paramount#Universal#Fight Club#Transformers#Autosport Com#Mercedes#Fia
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
hngn.com

Angelina Jolie Allegedly Wants To Have Fun With a Man While Brad Pitt's Mental Health Was Reportedly Affected by Their Divorce

Angelina Jolie is said to be ready to fall in love. Angelina Jolie has been missing out on the dating scene since her divorce from Brad Pitt was revealed six years ago. Even if this is the case, the actress remains uninterested in a serious relationship. "Angelina is still as sultry and fiery as ever. She believes herself to be a highly sexual individual. "She wants someone with whom she can have fun," the source said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2021

December and Netflix just go together. With the additional time off and Netflix rolling out some of his most prestigious awards-contenders and biggest audience pleasers, it couldn’t be a more perfect time to catch up on brand new movies and beloved favorites. From sci-fi stunners to horror comedies to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Sandra Bullock makes Netflix history with 'The Unforgivable'

The movie is called The Unforgivable, but Sandra Bullock is unforgettable. As relayed by Variety, Bullock became the first actress to hold two places on Netflix's all-time top 10:. "[Bullock's] new movie The Unforgivable has officially cracked the streamer’s Top 10 Most Popular film list, Netflix announced Tuesday. The project...
MOVIES
Parade

The 16 Best, Most Exciting Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Seeking explosive and thrilling entertainment from the comfort of home in the new year? Here’s some good news: Right now, Netflix is host to a virtual library of heart-pounding action films from around the world! We want to help you make your next selection to stream at home, so we’ve selected the best.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy