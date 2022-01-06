ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says

 3 days ago
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport. read more

"All I can say is that the evidence (for) medical exemption that was provided was found to be insufficient," Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra, adding Djokovic was not "singled out" for scrutiny over his visa cancellation.

