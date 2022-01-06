Manalapan over Southern - Boys ice hockey recap

Luca Carnemolla’s hat trick propelled High Point to a 3-1 victory over Montville at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Montville’s Joseph Laino got the scoring going at 4:56 in the first period. However, Carnemolla tied it late in the second for High Point (3-5-1) before knocking in two more in the third.

MONTVILLE, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO