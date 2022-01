Chicago P.D. 9×10 “Home Safe” is an episode that was meant to be all about Burzek, or at least about Adam and Kim as parents. Instead, it ends up being too much about the case, as the show tries to focus on Adam’s place in Makayla’s life without ever attempting to go into the Burzek of it all. And though a part of me understands that Chicago P.D. might be ready to commit to the family aspect without committing to the relationship aspect, it really does feel like the obvious answer is – has been – for Adam and Kim to have a real conversation about their relationship.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO