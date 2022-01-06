ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Got Cable? Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Network Just Took Over the Former DIY Network

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big news! Chip and Joanna Gaines’s long-awaited Magnolia Network has finally made its television debut. Now, you can watch Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (the reboot of the OG series, Fixer Upper!) and other new original series brought to you by Chip and Jo themselves. Article continues below advertisement....

Dawn R Stitzer
1d ago

i just read about the show on thier network home work these people destoryed 4 homes had no experience in design and construction some peiole must hire and other people to finsh cost over 10 thousand

Jon Novitsky
1d ago

and it is already in trouble. one of their shows was just accused of delayed construction and costing the people tens of thousands of extra money. Not a good way to start off a new network venture.

