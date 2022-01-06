Fromm likely getting a second start at QB with Giants

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off in the national title game this Monday, making it the second time they have faced each other this season and the second time in five years that the two schools have played each other for the national title. New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm was a member of the Bulldogs the last time this game took place and is sending best wishes to his alma mater.

