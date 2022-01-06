Fromm likely getting a second start at QB with Giants

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off in the national title game this Monday, making it the second time they have faced each other this season and the second time in five years that the two schools have played each other for the national title. New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm was a member of the Bulldogs the last time this game took place and is sending best wishes to his alma mater.
Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
The Jim Harbaugh speculation is flowing like honey on this cold Friday and though we are taking it all with a grain of salt, we vow to continue to pass it along to you so that you can decide for yourself what you are buying and what you are not.
Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
Nick Saban is 70 years old. As he and Alabama get ready for the national championship — and as people might wonder how much he has left in the tank — ESPN personality Paul Finebaum made a bold prediction. During Friday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Finebaum...
It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Baker Mayfield. Four years into the Baker Mayfield era of Cleveland Browns football and it still remains to be seen if he is worth investing in as a franchise quarterback. Though he is closer to Case Keenum than...
Over his 18 NFL seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers has made enemies of plenty of defensive players. Roethlisberger has embarrassed plenty of defenders with failed attempts to bring him down as he just shrugged them off and make big throw after big throw. So it is understandable as these players reflect on Roethlisberger’s career. they would be a little bitter.
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday. With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted. He fumbled the...
A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
FRISCO - The cheap punchline here regarding the idea that troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown should be signed by the Dallas Cowboys isn't going to be an insensitive poke at Brown, who has mental and emotional issues that last Sunday caused his strip-down meltdown in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
The Jaguars are going to be down at least one quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Colts. Trevor Lawrence is still going to start but backup C.J. Beathard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dawuane Smoot has also been activated off the list. As of right now,...
It certainly looks like Antonio Brown has no desire to play anywhere else but the NFL after his rather controversial exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his latest appearance on the Full Send Podcast–where he fired a mind-blowing rant about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Buccaneers–Brown also opened up about his future in football following his outburst during Week 17 against the New York Jets. To recall, Brown walked out of the Bucs after a heated moment with head coach Bruce Arians.
