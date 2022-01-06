ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 3 business tech trends

By Cory Maki
Caroline James
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop 3 business tech trends As they use tech to optimise operations, firms will also pay more attention to employee...

How the metaverse is influencing 2022’s tech trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Join us to watch Yory Wurmser, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, discuss the latest tech trends from our recently released report, Tech Trends to Watch in 2022. We identified five trends that will influence investments and innovation this year, including the metaverse, emerging privacy regulations, space-based internet, ethical AI, and voice assistants. You can find out more about these trends by tuning into our Meet the Analyst Webinar, Tech Trends for 2022, on January 13.
Vaco and MorganFranklin Consulting Reveal Top 5 Business Insights for 2022 in Inaugural Trends in Transformation Survey

NASHVILLE, TN and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, and MorganFranklin Consulting, a management advisory firm that helps businesses address transformational finance, technology, and business objectives, have revealed the top business trends for 2022 based on insight from business leaders nationwide coming from their inaugural Trends in Transformation survey.
IT Management as a Service Market 2021 Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2031

Global IT Management as a Service Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present IT Management as a Service industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic IT Management as a Service market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and IT Management as a Service development status is presented in this report. The key IT Management as a Service market trends which have led to the development of IT Management as a Service will drive useful market insights.
Space Tech Trends: Advanced Materials

If you’ve been following the news recently, chances are you’ve been hearing a lot about space. According to reports by Bank of America and Merrill Lynch, the space industry is on the verge of a big boom. If you’re looking for opportunities to invest in that forecasted boom,...
Tech trends: Use of digital twins on the rise

Global spending on industrial digital twin technology will reach $4.6 billion next year and is set to climb to $33.9 billion in 2030, according to data from ABI Research, released today. The New York-based technology research firm identifies 35 trends that will influence the technology market in 2022, along with 35 trends that won’t, in its latest white paper, “70 Technology Trends that Will–and Will Not–Shape 2022.” The use of digital twins in manufacturing and industrial applications is at the top of the “will” list, due largely to steady growth and development in the market over the past few years, according to researchers. “ … digital twins are not a technology, but a composition of solutions aimed at bridging the physical and digital worlds, from design through simulation, manufacturing, assembly, and after-sales service and support,” according to the research. “Over the last few years, digital twins have grown from a concept to become mainstream with the help of IIoT [industrial internet of things] dashboards and near-real-time reporting. This level of maturity has been accompanied by new thought constructs, such as the use and implementation of AI [artificial intelligence] at scale, changing requirements like the need for model libraries and standards bodies, and soon, the emergence of digital twin marketplaces that enable Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and other third parties to build relevant tools for the ecosystem.” Among the technologies not quite ready to change the industrial market next year: 5G on the production line. This is largely because standards work is still being done to advance adoption and use of the technology, and the device ecosystem as well as implementation and management functions still lag. “There is also a question of relevance: two-thirds of manufacturers employ fewer than 20 people. In its current form, working with and trialing 5G in manufacturing favors large companies/factories with the R&D capital to test and learn,” according to the research. “These larger companies and locations have started to evaluate the cost and benefits of different deployment scenarios (a key progression); however, 5G will not be relied upon for production-critical applications at scale until 2024.” More information is available at the ABI website.
VofV: Intersection of Ag and Tech – Emerging Trends in 2022

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com. Agtech investor and strategist Seana Day provides a deep analysis into what we can expect to...
Alibaba's DAMO Academy Sees AI, Soft Robotics, XR Glasses as Top Tech Trends for 2022

(Yicai Global) Dec.28 -- Alibaba Group Holding's research institution DAMO Academy has listed the biggest 2022 technology trends, including artificial intelligence, silicon photonics, and soft robotics. The first trend is using AI to advance science, the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant's institute wrote in a report published today. This is the fourth...
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022. Here's a selection of how technology may change lives in the coming year:
Tech Trends to Follow for Fleet Managers in 2022

It was never easy for any idea to succeed as a business, but considering the rapid growth in start-ups all over the world, the success of a company will rely even more on the use of software systems and tools to improve their product, lower costs and optimize business operations into the future. The fleet business is no different.
Popular NFT Platform OpenSea Is Now Worth Over $13 Billion

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also attempting to...
