ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City daycare shuts down for the day after burglary

By Jordan Verdadeiro
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9zIZ_0ddysOvT00

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Employees at a daycare in Cedar City are cleaning up after a burglary that police say happened either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Cedar City Police say they responded to Discovery Clubhouse around 5 a.m. after a call of a possible break-in.

Employees say when they arrived, they found every single room turned upside down. The director for the daycare says the majority of their items were stolen, ranging from food to electronics.

St. George is at 99% occupancy, no attainable housing according to city officials

The burglars even removed the security system and internet devices. The owner says they’re looking at about a $50,000 loss.

“I just feel really bad for all the families that it’s affecting because it’s really short notice, like we just had to close because of this and it’s affecting a lot more people than just our staff and us, it’s affecting a lot of families,” says Laura Stevenson, the director at Discovery Clubhouse in Cedar City.

Davis School District Superintendent announces retirement

The owner of the daycare says they will open back up Thursday and ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro will have a detailed report after speaking to parents and the owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Four people charged in deadly Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Four people have been charged in the fatal shooting of an Ogden man on Oct. 2. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Brewer. The suspects being charged are: 33-year-old Dustin Wayne Smith on two counts of obstructing justice and one count of the possession, purchase or transfer of a […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Cedar City daycare reports $50,000 loss after ‘disheartening’ robbery

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Discovery Clubhouse in Cedar City is back open, after having to close yesterday due to a robbery. The owner says they’re claiming a $50,000 loss. Cedar City Police say the burglary happened either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. “I’m just thankful it happened when we weren’t here, but […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Wingsuit jumper from Moab dies in flight above Professor Valley

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead on Jan. 7 as a result of a wingsuit flight gone awry. According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the 55 year-old Moab resident died in his flight from a cliff overlooking Professor Valley near Rocky Rapid. The incident was reported midday “when his satellite […]
MOAB, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPDATE: Detectives find relatives connected to remains found near Utah Lake

FRIDAY 1/7/22 8:29 a.m. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have located relatives of a man found near Utah Lake. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says they’ve located family connected to John Everett Booth and is currently working with a medical examiner to identify the remains. The entire process may take several months, officials […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Stevenson
ABC4

Mask mandate issued for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 30-day mask mandate has been issued for Salt Lake County on Friday. Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela C. Dunn says the public health order will require everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials recommend wearing masks […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man hospitalized in Ogden after being shot in stomach

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Thursday night. Ogden Police say the victim is a 28-year-old man, but his identity is not being released at this time. Police first responded to reports of a gunshot wound near 344 8th Street in Ogden around 9:54 p.m. When authorities arrived, […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Daycare#Discovery Clubhouse#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Salt Lake City Mayor asks county to enact mask requirements

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mayor Erin Mendenhall has written a letter to County Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn asking Salt Lake County to enact a mask mandate in public spaces for the foreseeable future. Mendenhall writes, “As you know, the County and State are experiencing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC4

9-year-old shot in West Valley City life-flighted

West Valley City, UT (ABC4) – West Valley police police are on the scene of a shooting. According to police, a 9-year-old girl was injured as a result of the shooting. West Valley police say the child was life-flighted to Primary Childrens Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.  No details regarding the suspect […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Morgan County schools canceled due to icy roads

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Morgan County School District has canceled all classes due to icy road conditions on Friday. Morgan School District officials say “severe icy conditions” are making the commute for school buses unsafe. The school was aware of the road conditions and originally planned for a late start, but decided against it […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy