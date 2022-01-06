Saints defense hopes for a better rush vs. Falcons QB Ryan

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Saints have a bit to play for on Sunday. The Falcons? Not so much. Regardless of the outcome, Atlanta's 2021 season ends on Sunday. However, there may be more for the Falcons to play for than you think. The Falcons could end the season on a high note by knocking the Saints out of playoff contention, keeping them below a .500 record, thus sweeping them in 2021 in the process. Or the result could be the opposite, with the Falcons dropping to 7-10 on the season and remaining in third place in the division.
