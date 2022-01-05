ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run of Peoria native on New Year's Day

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
 3 days ago
PEORIA — Detectives with the Peoria County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Hanna City man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on New Year's Day, the sheriff announced Wednesday.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said 46-year-old Daniel Dotzert was arrested Wednesday and will be booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident that involves death or injury in connection with the accident on Plank Road that killed Caleb Charlson.

Charlson was found dead New Year's Day in the 7600 block of West Plank Road after apparently being struck by a car. The 40-year-old Charlson, who lived on Joan Court in Peoria, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned of Dotzert from tips received through CrimeStoppers. They found Dotzert and the suspect vehicle at his home. He was taken into custody without incident.

This hit-and-run remains under investigation, and more charges could be filed by the Peoria County States Attorney's Office.

wow see whats wrong with helping police do their jobs. my god if more folks would just not be afraid of telling on someone else that has obviously done a terrible thing i believe that this area would become a safer place to live

