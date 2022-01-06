ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin P. Orender selected as Wall’s mayor for 2022

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
WALL TOWNSHIP — Kevin P. Orender took the oath of office as Wall’s new mayor Wednesday night, following his selection for the one-year position at the township committee’s reorganization meeting.

The position of mayor rotates among members of the township committee on an annual basis.

Mr. Orender, a Republican, is in his second term on the committee and previously served as mayor during 2019. He is a former New York City police officer and firefighter who has owned operated the Orender Family Home for Funerals since 2003.

“It is a true honor to be mayor,” Mr. Orender said, thanking fellow committeemen Dan Becht for the nomination and Timothy Farrell for his service as mayor during 2021.

The new mayor noted the health challenges Mr. Farrell faced last year.

“Tim spent countless hours handling all the meetings along with township administrator Jeff Bertrand … some of which was when he was recovering from COVID and the many surgeries he had,” he said.

Mr. Farrell is beginning a new three-year term on the township committee, having been reelected in the November 2021 general election.

Mr. Becht will continue as deputy mayor.

