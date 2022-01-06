ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellpinit, WA

Wellpinit School District moves to temporary remote learning

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 3 days ago
WELLPINIT, Wash.– The Wellpinit School District announced classes will be virtual from Jan. 6 through Jan. 13 to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

School leaders said the move was only temporary while the recent surge causes a spike in cases. They asked students to stay home during this time id they can so they can go back to class on Jan. 18 in a safe and healthy environment.

Attendance will be taken every day. Here’s what the school district said schools need to do to be counted present:

  • Attend their scheduled Zoom classes
  • Connect with their classroom teacher or school support staff via phone or email each day
  • If a student is not able to do either of these, they can call the attendance line each day. The number is 258-4535, option 2

Students will be able to pick up meals from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 10. The meal packet will have four days of food in it.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Laina Phillips or Kim Ewing by email.

