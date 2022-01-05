ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

Raymundo admits to child abuse in 2020 death of her child, sentenced to prison

By Elisa Sand, Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kl74G_0ddyrtoR00

A Castlewood woman admitted to felony abuse of or cruelty to a child younger than 7 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended at the Hamlin County Courthouse Tuesday.

Josephine Raymundo, 32, previously pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement in which both the defense and the prosecution agreed to pursue a sentence of five years in prison or less.

Raymundo admitted that she placed her child in the care of her another person knowing that person was abusive and an alcoholic. That was in the weeks leading up to June 2, 2020. According to the terms of the agreement, Raymundo pleaded guilty with the understanding that no further charges would be filed against her and that other charges in this case would be dismissed.

In addition to felony abuse charge, Raymundo also faced a charge of felony manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The charges stemmed from the June 2020 death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Emergency responders were called to a Castlewood residence and found the child unresponsive, authorities said at the time. She was taken to Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in Watertown where she was pronounced dead.

Raymundo and DeJesus Raymundo were charged with DeJesus Raymundo also facing a count of felony abuse or cruelty to a child younger than 7. His case was set to go to trial this summer, but the trial was canceled, and no new date has been set.

According to the judgement of conviction in the case, Josephine Raymundo was fined $5,117, ordered to complete parenting classes and complete an anger management assessment and a chemical dependency evaluation, follow all recommendations and complete any counseling required.

This felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

