Aggies Star WR Ainias Smith Announces Return

The Aggies will return one of their top playmakers next season

In an offseason full of turnover for the Texas A&M Aggies football program, some good news finally emerged on Wednesday night when star wide receiver Ainias Smith announced his decision to forgoe the 2022 NFL Draft and return to College Station for his senior season.

Smith made his announcement via his personal Instagram account .

"Hello world, hi," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I just want to take this time to thank God for guiding me to this point of my life. I pray he continues to bless my family and I as we serve him. I now want to thank my family, my little league coaches, all my teammates, my new coaches, and everyone who has helped me with my development. I thank y'all. To my new family, The 12th Man, y'all have accepted me for who I am and pushed me to go hard. Because of y'all, I want to grow and better myself as a player and a leader. With that being said, I've decided to come back for my senior year to represent this program one last time. Let's go get a Natty!! Gig'Em."

Smith is the first offensive impact player to announce his return to College Station this offseason, with other stars such as Demarvin Leal, Jalen Wydermyer, Kenyon Green, and Isaiah Spiller all electing to head to the NFL shortly after the end of the regular season.

The Aggies will also lose other impact players such as defenders Leon O'Neal, Michael Clemons, Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford, and Tyree Johnson, as well as left tackle Jahmir Johnson , and quarterback Zach Calzada, who elected to enter the transfer portal.

For his career with the Aggies, Smith has 112 catches for 1,321 yards and six scores and has rushed 64 times for 373 yards and four more touchdowns. Smith is also a dynamic kick and punt returner.

