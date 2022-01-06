ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge work closing part of I-94 in Detroit this weekend – Here's what you need to know

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – A portion of I-94 in Detroit will be closed for bridge work this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said Wednesday contract crews work will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend, weather permitting.

That work will require MDOT to close the westbound lanes of I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-75 – a roughly 4.5-mile stretch for the weekend.

The stretch will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and is scheduled to be reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94, MDOT said.

One lane of westbound I-94 traffic will be open to Conner Avenue for local traffic.

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday from Chalmers to Van Dyke avenues and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The bridge work is part of the I-94 Modernization Project. More information on that project can be found at https://I94Detroit.org .

More information on that project can be found at https://I94Detroit.org .

The Associated Press

Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s health ministry said Sunday that 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. The figures reported on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.
PROTESTS
