Bridge work closing part of I-94 in Detroit this weekend – Here's what you need to know

DETROIT (WWJ) – A portion of I-94 in Detroit will be closed for bridge work this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said Wednesday contract crews work will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend, weather permitting.

That work will require MDOT to close the westbound lanes of I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-75 – a roughly 4.5-mile stretch for the weekend.

The stretch will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and is scheduled to be reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94, MDOT said.

One lane of westbound I-94 traffic will be open to Conner Avenue for local traffic.

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday from Chalmers to Van Dyke avenues and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The bridge work is part of the I-94 Modernization Project. More information on that project can be found at https://I94Detroit.org .

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest traffic updates every 10 minutes on the 8s. >>> LISTEN LIVE!