Virginia State

Virginia communities affected by flooding, sea level rise can apply for $40 million in grants

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians affected by flooding and sea-level rise will now be able to apply for grants.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the opening of the third grant round for the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

During the next 90 days, communities across Virginia will be able to apply for $40 million in grants to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea-level rise and extreme weather.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on April 8.

The fund was established by the 2020 General Assembly session. The fund is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI. Virginia joined RGGI in January 2021.

For more information about the fund, eligibility rules, application procedures and instructions are available in the fund’s grant manual, CLICK HERE .

Youngkin to speak at W&M’s Charter Day ceremony

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is set to speak at William & Mary’s 2022 Charter Day ceremony in February. “We look forward to a lively Charter Day in this, our 329th spring. We will celebrate our community and set a course for W&M’s future through Vision 2026,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe. “We welcome Governor-elect […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
