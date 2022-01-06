ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

‘Lost’ dog on New Hampshire highway leads police to owner injured in crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlaXk_0ddyrPWl00

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A German shepherd named Tinsley, first thought to be a lost dog, successfully led New Hampshire state police to the site of its owner’s rollover crash.

Both the vehicle’s occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley’s dogged efforts they quickly received medical assistance once officers discovered the truck, which went off the road near a Vermont interstate junction, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday .

“The dog was trying to show them something,” said Lt. Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police. “He kept trying to get away from them but didn’t run away totally.

“It was kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me.’ And they did that and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it’s just, they were almost in disbelief,” he said.

A New Hampshire state trooper and police from the nearby city of Lebanon responded to the crash site late Monday, just across the state line in Vermont.

There were no further details on the condition of those injured in the single-vehicle crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Vermont State
Lebanon, NH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Ap#German#Wmur Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 18,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Today’s new case numbers reported breaks a three-day streak of 19,000+ cases reported each day. Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 8 follow: Total Change New cases 2,170,139 +18,310 Hospitalizations 99,439 +269 ICU admissions […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy