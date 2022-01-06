Abba by candlelight at Stan Mansion

The popular Candlelight string quartet series is taking a chance on some new shows this weekend, including a pair at Detroit’s Masonic Temple. Fever, which presents shows in more than 80 cities worldwide, rolls out tributes to ABBA and Stevie Wonder, adapting their hits into chamber arrangements that will put a new kind of spin on some very familiar material.
The Bethel Moravian Church held their annual Yup’ik Candlight Service on Christmas Eve in Bethel to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus. The beautiful service was led by Frank Matthew of Quinhagak, Freda Jimmie of Kwigillingok played the piano. Families sat together as they worshipped and sang Christmas hymns in Yup’ik Nunam Yui Kuyakilit, Itlpitsi Anegilaulriani, Kuyatsi Tamarpitsi, Agaiuyutvut Yurtuk, and Anegilat Aturpagtut, Ashilngum Iluane Tanegermitetlrukut, and closed with Kuyana Kuyana.
On Christmas Eve the Saudi Arabian desert came alive with an intimate repertoire of light and music. A Candlelight Concert was performed live by the famous South African musical director Stefan Lombard ensemble and comprised the piano, violin, cello and the oud. surrounded by the archeological UNESCO site of Hegra (AlUla) in the Saudi Arabian desert.
Take a scenic stroll around Viking Ship Park with a trip through Mary’s Tunnel! Stick around for a bonfire, food, and games. The winner of the MBA Snow Sculpture Competition will also be announced. Free, Ski, and snowshoe rentals will be available.
The Berclair Mansion is usually only open on the last Sunday of every month. However, the Berclair Mansion will open its doors every Sunday during the month of December. Attendees can enjoy tours of the mansion every Sunday every hour between 1-3 p.m. Guests should be prepared to arrive early. No further guests will be accommodated after 2:45 p.m.
Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today.
“Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.”
In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975).
Shepherd’s...
SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
The Waltons Creator Earl Hamner once said that Michael Learned had one major problem with Olivia Walton. The actress was known for her role as Olivia. For the most part, she really agreed with the character, but there was one thing she really didn’t love. “Michael had some trouble...
This article originally appeared in the March 1, 1978 issue of Esquire. You can find every Esquire story ever published at Esquire Classic. “You know what day they killed me?” Sal said with his usual macabre amusement. “The same day as Kennedy—November twenty-second. We’re all up there in Monument Valley—and the Old Man likes the weather.” (He is talking about John Ford on a picture called Cheyenne Autumn.) “So he says, ‘Let’s kill Saul.’ He always called me Saul—I don’t know why—and they get the camera set up and old Ricardo Montalban shoots me. I fall down. Ford says ‘That’s swell,’ and they do something else. A couple of hours later we hear the President’s been murdered and Ford calls a wrap for the rest of the day. Somebody figured out that at the same time Ricardo was shooting me Oswald was shooting Kennedy. Is this weird?” Having riveted everyone’s attention, Sal suddenly dropped his head to the left, closing his eyes as he did so, and snored softly in a mock sleep. This was an old number of his, but it never failed to get a laugh from me.
We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States.
“They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
Sally Ann Howes, the British actress and singer fondly remembered internationally for her performance in the 1968 musical-fantasy "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," died December 19 at 91. No cause was specified. Born July 20, 1930, in London, into a show-biz family that included her variety star father Bobby Howes and...
Friederike Fechner, an international chamber musician and teacher, was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit this year by the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in recognition of her work in tracing the Jewish history of a house she bought in World Heritage City of Stralsund. Friederike and her American husband Martin...
Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
