CINCINNATI — Several Cincinnati Public Schools are temporarily switching to a remote learning format due to extreme staffing shortages attributed to the rapid community spread of COVID-19. CPS officials announced Thursday that decisions regarding school operations will be made on a case-by-case basis according to need. The notice from the school district indicated that individual schools experiencing staffing shortages will shift to remote learning for at least five consecutive days.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO