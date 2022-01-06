ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Francis Ngannou on Ciryl Gane downplaying his power: He will be fighting to survive at UFC 270

By Lewis Mckeever
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Ngannou is unimpressed by Ciryl Gane downplaying his KO power ahead of their heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 270, with ‘The Predator’ claiming ‘Bon Gamin’ will have no choice but to fight to survive on Jan. 22. “That’s probably his prediction because he...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Bloody Elbow

Michael Bisping says Francis Ngannou leaves too many openings to be successful in boxing

Brendan Schaub thinks Francis Ngannou could beat Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at their own game, but UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping isn’t so sure. Ngannou wants to compete in both boxing and MMA as part of his new UFC contract but ‘The Count’ thinks ‘The Predator’ leaves too many openings to be successful against the boxing elite.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Betting lines: Francis Ngannou has better odds at beating Tyson Fury than Dillian Whyte

Boxing’s WBC heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, and the UFC’s 265-pound champ, Francis Ngannou, both seem to be willing to face one another. The terms appear to revolve around a boxing match, using either traditional gloves, or possibly adding some UFC four-ounce leather to the equation. Opening betting odds have now surfaced for this potential crossover collision of epic proportions, and they cover whichever glove the athletes might hypothetically use.
UFC
Maxim

Tyson Fury Calls Out UFC Champ Francis Ngannou For Heavyweight Crossover Fight

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou are two of the most feared men in combat sports–and now they’re trading jabs on Twitter about a potential boxing/UFC crossover megafight. WBC heavyweight champion Fury, who stopped Deontay Wilder in their thrilling trilogy fight last October,...
UFC
TMZ.com

Tyson Fury Down To Box UFC Star Francis Ngannou, Guarantees Knockout

A mega-fight between the best heavyweight boxer alive, Tyson Fury, and the best heavyweight MMA fighter alive, Francis Ngannou, might actually go down ... 'cause both guys say they're all the way down to fight!. It all started last month when the UFC star told TMZ Sports he wants to...
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Radek Roušal’s Debut Halted Over Nazi Tattoos

One MMA fighter will not be competing for an organization due to some controversial tattoos. Radek Roušal was scheduled to make his pro debut for Oktagon, a Czech promotion. That plan has gone awry as promotional officials discovered that Rousal has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler on his right hand among other neo-nazi tattoos.
UFC
hypebeast.com

Floyd Mayweather Announces His Next Fight Will Take Place on a Helipad Above Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel

Floyd Mayweather recently returned to the headlines after announcing that he will once again be coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight in Dubai next month. Earlier this week, the retired boxer told reporters he will be returning to the ring to fight atop a helipad at Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. Reports have indicated that he is looking to fight YouTuber Reshad “Money Kicks” Belhasa at the February 20th exhibit fight. While there is currently no opponent confirmed, Mayweather shared, “February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see.” Mirror also received a quote from the boxer regarding Money Kicks, “I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don’t really know. He is from [Dubai]…Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing.”
TENNIS
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Roman Reigns Tests Negative For COVID, Will Address Brock Lesnar On Smackdown

Roman Reigns is back ... the Universal champion is officially free of COVID and is returning to Smackdown Friday night -- where he's expected to confront the newly crowned WWE champion Brock Lesnar -- TMZ Sports has learned. Of course, Reigns and Lesnar were supposed to clash at WWE's 'Day...
WWE

