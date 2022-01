JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 57-year-old Jamestown man. Police say Kevin A. Hornburg has not been seen and has not accessed his finances since Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Hornburg was reportedly last seen leaving his house on Prendergast Avenue around 4 p.m. on Nov. 21. At this time, it's believed that foul play is involved.

