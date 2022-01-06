ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Professional Clears the Air on Flurona

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Thomas Yadegar, ICU Director at Cedars Sinai Providence Tarzana...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

cbslocal.com

Emergency Room At Kaiser’s Downey Medical Center Temporarily Turns Away Ambulance Patients, Other Facilities May Also Go On Diversion

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente says its Downey emergency room is going on diversion because it has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients. Many emergency rooms are at capacity due to the latest surge of both flu and COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, which reported its highest number of new cases since the pandemic started – 37,215 new cases on Thursday. This latest wave of infections appears to be driven by the Omicron variant, which experts say is highly contagious even for people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted.
DOWNEY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals pushing medical-grade masks over cloth coverings as omicron spreads

Citing community transmission and record high cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant spreads, U.S. hospitals and health systems are urging patients and visitors to opt for medical-grade face masks instead of cloth versions. One such organization is Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, a health system that operates hospitals in Arkansas, Kansas,...
HEALTH SERVICES
WebMD

As Omicron Surges, Hospital Beds Fill, but ICUs Less Affected

Jan. 5, 2022 -- Hospitals across the U.S. are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients again, but a smaller proportion of cases are severe enough to move to intensive care or require mechanical ventilation. So far, the hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant appear to be milder than in...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Omicron
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hospital transitions emergency staff

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai Health, one of the few remaining community-owned hospitals in the U.S., isn’t having an emergency with its front-facing department. But there is definitely change going on, CEO Jon Ness said Wednesday. Ness and Communications and Marketing Director Kim Anderson said a broad staffing...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
CBS Denver

Crisis Standards Of Care Activated For Emergency Medical Services

DENVER (CBS4)– With many EMS staff out with illness combined with high demands for patient transports, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reactivated the Crisis Standards of Care For Emergency Medical Services. The last time the state activated the crisis standards of care for emergency medical services was in April 2020. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The crisis standards for Emergency Medical Services include guidance for call centers, dispatch centers and emergency medical service agencies and responders regarding how to: Interact with potentially infectious patients. Maximize care for multiple patients with limited staff and emergency vehicles. Determine what kind of treatment to provide, such...
COLORADO STATE
bctv.org

Physician General, Medical Professionals Discuss COVID-19 Treatment Options

Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson led a discussion Tuesday about the COVID-19 treatment options available for Pennsylvanians. This panel discussion was part of Pennsylvania’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 and educated residents with relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 and addressing the questions of concerned community members.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsy.com

Fact Check: “Flurona” Isn’t A Medical Diagnosis

This is how health care workers test for the flu and COVID-19. When you get both, at the same time, it’s called a co-infection. But this time, media has latched on to a nickname: "flurona." it started with a headline out of Israel, calling a pregnant woman with flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rules on isolating hospital patients are ‘crippling healthcare’, experts say

Rules on isolating people who are the contacts of confirmed Covid cases are clogging up hospital beds and “crippling healthcare”, some NHS experts have said.Present guidance to the NHS says that inpatients who are known to have been exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case while in hospital must be isolated or grouped together with other similarly exposed patients until 14 days after their last exposure if they remain in hospital.This applies to all patients, irrespective of whether they have been fully vaccinated or had a previous Covid infection.The same rule applies if the patient is discharged to a care home...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge Wearing On Bay Area Healthcare Workers At Facilities ‘Inundated’ With COVID Patients

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Healthcare workers have been under tremendous pressure since the COVID pandemic began as it has led to hospitals being flooded with new patients. And with untimely staffing shortages, nurses are working harder than ever before. It’s not your imagination, it seems like everyone is catching this post-holiday wave of omicron variant-driven COVID-19. “Now we are inundated,” said emergency room nurse Allison Smith. “We have longer wait times, we have no beds. Smith works at two Bay Area hospitals and says pre-holidays, there seemed to be a sort of equilibrium inside the ER – very sick, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. With...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time

Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges.This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for COVID-19, putting more strain on the system. And a surprising share of patients — two-thirds in some places — are testing positive for the virus while in the hospital for other reasons.At the same time, hospitals say the patients...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Chicago

An Inside Look At Emergency Room At Rush University Medical Center Amid Latest COVID Surge; ‘There Is A Worse Storm Ahead Of Us’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to tax the hospital system, with more than 7,000 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide, and the state reporting its second-highest number of daily cases on Friday. While there was a slight dip in hospitalizations over the past day in Illinois, there are still more COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide right now than during any previous wave of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, only 18% of the state’s hospital beds were available, including only 9% of ICU beds. CBS 2’s Chris Tye got exclusive access inside the emergency room at Rush...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE

