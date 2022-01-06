ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Serial Killer and Sexuality

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerial killers are not usually psychotic. Sexual serial killers are acting out a deeply disturbed connection between sexuality and violence forged early in life. Most serial killers have a psychopathic personality and use sexual violence to express sadistic hate. When first retained to evaluate Ray, his lawyer, Bill, told...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Mother of alleged serial killer's victim speaks out

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The mother of one of four women who many have been killed by a serial killer is speaking out. According to WUSA, officials are still waiting for DNA results to confirm the identity of the victim, but Cheyenne Brown's mother says she is confident it's her daughter.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Violence#Serial Killer#Sex Abuse#Fbi
KRQE News 13

Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty in new case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial killer pled not guilty to charges in a new case. Paul Apodaca was arrested earlier this year after the Albuquerque Police Department says he confessed to stabbing to death 21-year-old Althea Oakley in 1958. He told investigators he had killed other women...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tonyskansascity.com

MIDWEST SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT EARNS HEAD CHECK

This local dude is implicated in a horrific slaughter that spanned two states and POSSIBLY included up to half a dozen victims slaughtered in cold blood. Here's today's update on the case against him . . . "Federal prosecutors have requested a hearing to determine if Perez Deshay Reed is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KATU.com

Dr. Katherine Ramsland on "BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer"

It's a gripping documentary that examines the horrific crimes and psyche of notorious serial killer Dennis Rader. “BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” features Professor of Forensic Psychology and Author Katherine Ramsland, Ph.D., who leads the examination of Rader’s transformation from an American boy to an American monster who wreaked havoc in Wichita, Kansas and went uncaptured for thirty years.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Prosecutors seek evaluation of Mo., Kan. serial killer suspect

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a hearing to discuss the mental health of a man charged with killing six people in Kansas and Missouri. The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis filed a motion asking for a hearing to determine if 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, is mentally competent to stand trial on federal gun charges, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

911 calls to be released in Gilgo Beach serial killer case

OAK BEACH, N.Y. - Distress calls to law enforcement connected to the investigation into the possible Gilgo Beach serial killer may soon be released. The new Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said he will release 911 calls that are related to the Gilgo Beach homicides, as long as they don’t negatively affect the ongoing investigation, Newsday reported.
GILGO BEACH, NY
krcrtv.com

Redding woman confirmed 4th victim of alleged "shopping cart serial killer"

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — During a press conference from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia on Friday, 48-year-old Redding woman, Stephanie Harrison, was confirmed as a victim of the alleged "shopping cart serial killer." "DNA evidence has confirmed the IDs of Cheyenne Brown, 29-years-old of Washington D.C., and...
REDDING, CA
Oxygen

Suspected Serial Killer Who Allegedly Targeted Homeless Men Arrested In Florida

A Florida real estate agent has been arrested and police are accusing him of being a serial killer who targeted homeless victims. Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was arrested on Thursday after police tied him to one murder and one attempted murder committed earlier in the week, according to a press conference by the Miami Police Department. Police also named Maceo a suspect in the Oct. 16, 2021 murder of a third individual, prompting authorities to label Maceo as a suspected serial killer.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
wfla.com

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

“BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” examines the horrific crimes and psyche of notorious serial killer Dennis Rader. From Wolf Entertainment and Good Caper Content, this gripping documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of Rader who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in El Dorado Correctional Facility.
TAMPA, FL
BET

Miami Real Estate Agent Named Suspected Serial Killer In Attacks On Homeless Men

A 25-year-old Miami, Florida, real estate agent is alleged to have killed at least three homeless men, and police are labeling him as a suspected serial killer, reports say. Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said in a press conference on Thursday evening (Dec. 23) that the suspect is Willy Suarez Maceo, CBSMiami reports. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the December 21 crimes.
MIAMI, FL
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy