Memphis, TN

One man shot off Winchester and Hacks Cross

By Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 8000 block of Winchester Wednesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

MPD said man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time, and this is now an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online .

#Shooting#Memphis Police#Weather#Hacks Cross#Mpd#Regional One Hospital#Crimestoppers
