Memphis, TN

Shelby County Judge hit by car while crossing street

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News Channel 3 confirmed a Memphis Judge was struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.

Judge Gina Higgins is recovering after being hit by a car on Second Street in Downtown Memphis.

County Commissioner Reginald Milton posted this on Facebook offering his sympathy and prayers.


A WREG reporter confirmed with the judge that she was struck by a vehicle, but is recovering.

Covid-19 Killer!
3d ago

You can be of any profession in the Memphis community! Crime doesn't discriminate! Memphis is extremely dangerous! There are very irresponsible people in this city!

Da Groovelyne
3d ago

Biblically speaking...Genesis 31:49 states: May the LORD watch between me and thee while we're absent one from another. Amen.

