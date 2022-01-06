Shelby County Judge hit by car while crossing street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News Channel 3 confirmed a Memphis Judge was struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.



Judge Gina Higgins is recovering after being hit by a car on Second Street in Downtown Memphis.



County Commissioner Reginald Milton posted this on Facebook offering his sympathy and prayers.



A WREG reporter confirmed with the judge that she was struck by a vehicle, but is recovering.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.