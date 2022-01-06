Shelby County Judge hit by car while crossing street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News Channel 3 confirmed a Memphis Judge was struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.
Judge Gina Higgins is recovering after being hit by a car on Second Street in Downtown Memphis.
County Commissioner Reginald Milton posted this on Facebook offering his sympathy and prayers.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A WREG reporter confirmed with the judge that she was struck by a vehicle, but is recovering.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 30