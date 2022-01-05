ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Amid COVID-19 surge, Framingham halts all group activities for two weeks

By Zane Razzaq, MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — School and city officials have halted all extracurricular and group activities taking place in public buildings for two weeks beginning Friday, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

From Friday through midnight on Jan. 21, all school extracurricular activities, including athletics, arts and clubs, will be suspended. The two-week pause means the Framingham High School Drama Company's production of "In the Heights" will be rescheduled to the first weekend of February.

Indoor group activities offered through the Framingham Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs, including Callahan Senior Center, will also stop.

There will also be no late buses for this two-week period at middle and high schools, including Flyers After School. The Explorers Program will remain open at the Pre-K and elementary schools. Permits issued for facility rentals will also be suspended at this time with the plan to resume activities beginning Jan. 22.

Superintendent of Schools Robert Tremblay, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, and Department of Public Health Director Alex DePalo made the announcement jointly on Wednesday.

During a School Committee meeting on Wednesday, Tremblay said the action was "not something we take lightly," saying students desperately need the opportunities to engage with peers. But he said the rise in cases was alarming and the district needs to "create distance and a pause and get these numbers under control."

"For us to do nothing different tomorrow than what we did yesterday is irresponsible," said Tremblay. "We need to take some action and we'll revisit this in the next couple of weeks."

Schools focus on pooled testing

Effective Wednesday, the district will also shift resources from contact tracing and the Test-and-Stay program to a focus on its pooled testing program.

"Our goal is to quickly attend to our positive pools, identify those individuals who have COVID-19, and send them home from school to prevent further spread," reads a newsletter from the district.

The district will continue to send out notification letters to families when there is a positive case in a classroom.

"We recognize how difficult it is to constantly adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19 and the variants, but we remain committed to making difficult decisions that serve to keep our school community as healthy as possible," reads the newsletter.

Test-and-Stay will remain operational in the district, Tremblay said on Wednesday.

Mayor ponders mask mandate

As of Wednesday, Framingham has 1,724 active COVID-19 cases, with 656 recovered and 259 deaths. In a press release, the city noted this only includes confirmed cases reported through the state's data system and does not account for results from home test kits, which may "represent significant positive, unreported results."

Since school returned on Monday, the district has reported 90 positive COVID-19 cases, according to its data dashboard.

Mayor Charlie Sisitsky also said he will meet with the Framingham Board of Health on Tuesday to gather members' input regarding a potential city-wide indoor mask mandate.

"In light of today’s data, I want to get the perspective from the board, among others,” Sisitsky said in a statement. “I am looking at similar actions in other cities and towns, and am considering doing the same for Framingham.”

Framingham currently has a mask mandate in place for municipal buildings. An indoor mask mandate would require masks be worn in other indoor spaces, such as businesses.

Zane Razzaq writes about education. Reach her at 508-626-3919 or zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com . Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz .

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Amid COVID-19 surge, Framingham halts all group activities for two weeks

The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

