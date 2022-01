Ready to have some fun? The date is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at The Hall on Dragon. Casino games, dancing to live music, drinks and appetizers await guests at CASAblanca 2022! The Dallas CASA Young Professionals host this amazing annual casino night, named one of the top parties of the year by CultureMap Dallas for Young Pros. Purchase your discounted ticket now, then find something that sparkles and dust off your dancing shoes. Dallas CASA recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in foster care. Last year more than 1,500 volunteers served more than 3,600 children in Dallas County. Visit dallascasa.org for tickets and more information on how to volunteer. — From Staff Reports.

