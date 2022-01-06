Crash involving semi clears after blocking lanes, injuring one on I-75 NB

I-75 @ Austin Blvd. (OHGO)

Major Highway Incidents

A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi truck, impacted northbound traffic on I-75 near Austin Blvd. for over two hours Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At least two lanes were blocked as result of the crash. At least one person was transported to an area hospital.

Surface Street Incidents

No major incidents reported.

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

Kettering

$3.17 a gallon at the Speedway on Shroyer Road

Fairborn

$3.15 a gallon at the Mobil on E. Xenia Drive

Beavercreek

$3.16 a gallon at the Circle K at South Orchard and U.S. 35

Troy

$2.99 a gallon at the Marathon on West Main and North Elm

Springfield

$3.04 a gallon at the Speedway at South Burnett and Lexington

Xenia

$3.16 a gallon at the Casey’s on North Detroit and Kinsey

Miamisburg

$3.17 a gallon at the BP and Shell stations at Byers and Miamisburg Centerville Road

Ongoing Construction & Other Closures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Third Street Bridge in Dayton, is closed through October 2021. The project will widen the bridge from four lanes to five and will provide wider sidewalks. More information is available in a presentation from Montgomery County.

CLARK COUNTY

The continuing I-70 lane addition project between U.S. 68 and state Route 72 will continue to cause various lane closures through the project’s expected completion date in the Fall of 2021.

MIAMI COUNTY:

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

GREENE COUNTY:

I-675 in Greene County: As part of the resurfacing and rehabilitation project that is underway on I-675 various lane closures are expected.

As part of the resurfacing and rehabilitation project that is underway on I-675 various lane closures are expected. The U.S. 35 Superstreet project has begun with various work areas. The project will be completed in summer 2022.

PREBLE COUNTY

On I-70 through the entire county, various bridge projects and repaving projects will cause lane closures on I-70 through Spring 2022.

SHELBY COUNTY

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

WARREN COUNTY:

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

MERCER COUNTY

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

BUTLER COUNTY

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

DARKE COUNTY

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

LOGAN COUNTY

No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

