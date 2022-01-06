ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Crash involving semi clears after blocking lanes, injuring one on I-75 NB

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4833XQ_0ddyoJ5K00
I-75 @ Austin Blvd. (OHGO)

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic .

Major Highway Incidents

  • A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi truck, impacted northbound traffic on I-75 near Austin Blvd. for over two hours Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At least two lanes were blocked as result of the crash. At least one person was transported to an area hospital.

>>PUMP PATROL: Find the best gas prices in your neighborhood

Surface Street Incidents

  • No major incidents reported.

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

  • Kettering

$3.17 a gallon at the Speedway on Shroyer Road

  • Fairborn

$3.15 a gallon at the Mobil on E. Xenia Drive

  • Beavercreek

$3.16 a gallon at the Circle K at South Orchard and U.S. 35

  • Troy

$2.99 a gallon at the Marathon on West Main and North Elm

  • Springfield

$3.04 a gallon at the Speedway at South Burnett and Lexington

  • Xenia

$3.16 a gallon at the Casey’s on North Detroit and Kinsey

  • Miamisburg

$3.17 a gallon at the BP and Shell stations at Byers and Miamisburg Centerville Road

Ongoing Construction & Other Closures

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

CLARK COUNTY

  • The continuing I-70 lane addition project between U.S. 68 and state Route 72 will continue to cause various lane closures through the project’s expected completion date in the Fall of 2021.

MIAMI COUNTY:

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

GREENE COUNTY:

  • I-675 in Greene County: As part of the resurfacing and rehabilitation project that is underway on I-675 various lane closures are expected.
  • The U.S. 35 Superstreet project has begun with various work areas. The project will be completed in summer 2022.

PREBLE COUNTY

  • On I-70 through the entire county, various bridge projects and repaving projects will cause lane closures on I-70 through Spring 2022.

SHELBY COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

WARREN COUNTY:

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

MERCER COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

BUTLER COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

DARKE COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

LOGAN COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

© 2020 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Family displaced after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A family is displaced after their home caught fire in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to Dayton Fire District Chief Adam Landis, fire crews were called to the1900 block of Arlene Avenue just before 7 p.m. on the report of a working fire with a person trapped inside.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy