As COVID cases spike to near-record numbers, tests are in high demand

After four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic will get his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarized opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the top-ranked tennis star in his native Serbia. Djokovic had his visa canceled after arriving at Melbourne airport last...
Alec Baldwin on Saturday said any suggestion that he is not helping with the investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of his movie, “Rust,” is a “lie.”. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bullshit. That's a lie,” Baldwin said in a video posted on Instagram.
Sidney Poitier, the legendary star who was the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, has died at 94, Bahamas Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell confirmed to CBS News Friday. Mitchell was told of Poitier's death by the family but had no other details. Poitier, who held dual...
Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican and a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Saturday announced he will run for reelection in 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Thune said he is “uniquely positioned” to serve South Dakota and be “a strong...
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man chased down and killed while jogging in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were all sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a dramatic courtroom sentencing — two of them without the possibility of parole. Travis McMichael,...
LONDON — With the threat of war looming over Ukraine, the West hopes a flurry of high-level talks the United States and NATO will have this week with Russia will avert a conflict. The West faces a daunting task in trying to get Russia to back down, while addressing...
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will run for reelection this November, setting up a high-stakes Senate battle in a key swing state. Johnson’s decision to run for a third term breaks a vow he made in his 2016 campaign that he’d only seek two six-year stints in the Senate. However, he had increasingly sent signals that he planned to run again this November, maintaining his fundraising and making frequent appearances on Fox News.
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s health ministry said Sunday that 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. The figures reported on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.
(CNN) — Covid-19 cases continue to rise dramatically, leading to brutally long lines at testing sites and empty shelves at stores where at-home rapid test kits were once in stock. Now an additional problem has emerged: The Federal Trade Commission is warning about fraudulent testing kits being sold online...
