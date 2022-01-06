Sheriff’s Office warns community of phone scam

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a phone scam it became aware of on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that it received “a few” calls from community members who said they were supposedly contacted by a Sheriff’s Office representative. This supposed representative told the recipients of these calls that a warrant or subpoena had been served against them and attempted to gain person or financial information. In some cases, the calls came from a “spoofed” Sheriff’s Office phone number.

The Sheriff’s Office said that no law enforcement agency will ever call to seek money for a warrant or get personal information for a subpoena; law enforcement officers will come in person for these things.

People are advised to never give out personal or financial information to anyone on the phone unless they can verify the caller is legitimate. The Sheriff’s Office further advised people to take a message and then call the supposed law enforcement agency in order to verify it was them calling.

