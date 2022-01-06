ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Academy of Pediatrics Missouri chapter president speaks on children choosing to wear masks without a policy

By ABC 17 News Team
EDITOR'S NOTE: The spelling of Dr. Sohl's name has been corrected in this story. It remains incorrect in the video.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Public Schools has resumed the new semester without a mask mandate leaving the decision to students and their parents.

The President of the Missouri chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Kristin Sohl spoke to ABC 17 News on children choosing to wear masks without a policy.

Right now, CPS is reporting 42 students and 31 staff members have COVID-19.

Without the support of a policy, kids are often left vulnerable to peer pressure.

Sohl said that with masks it's no different.

She says the majority of kids with who she works with are very aware of safety and what it takes to stay healthy such as getting vaccinated.

But once they're in the classroom, things are a little different depending on what's trending among their peers at the time.

Sohl wanted to remind kids who are listening if you want to wear a mask to school, don't be afraid to do it.

She says sometimes those hard decisions can sometimes be the right ones.

