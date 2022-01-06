ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boston Marathon Bomber Hasn't Paid Victims Despite Thousands Deposited in His Fund, Officials Say

By NBC 6 South Florida
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hasn't been paying fines or victims with the tens of thousands of dollars deposited into his trust fund, including a COVID-19 relief payment he...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
tennesseestar.com

Georgia’s Two U.S. Senators Killed Amendment That Would Have Stopped Boston Marathon Bomber from Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Money

Federal officials gave convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a COVID-19 relief payment of $1,400 last year, according to newly filed court documents, but he would not have obtained that money without help from Georgia’s two U.S. senators. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) helped defeat...
GEORGIA STATE
Shore News Network

Boston Marathon Bomber Received Hundreds In COVID-19 Relief Payments

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received $1,400 in COVID-19 relief funds during the latest round of federal stimulus, according to court documents. Tsarnaev received the $1,400 stimulus payment in mid-June 2021, according to a Wednesday filing by federal prosecutors. The documents also show that the bomber received roughly $20,000 from other sources. The money may assist him in buying goods and products for use in prison, including clothing and food.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
TheDailyBeast

Boston Bomber May Have to Give His $1400 Stimulus Check to Victims

As the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, sits behind bars in a maximum security prison, authorities are considering giving his $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus check to his victims. Tsarnaev was ordered to serve a life sentence for the 2013 attack that killed 8-year-old Martin Richard, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, and wounded over 200 others. He was also ordered to pay his victims $101,126,627 in criminal restitution. As reported by MassLive, however, court documents allege that as of Dec. 22, 2021, Tsarnaev has only paid $2,202.03, and has $3,885.06 in his “inmate trust account,” a sum that includes the $1,400 stimulus check that went to millions of Americans. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed paperwork Wednesday to have the funding pulled from the account and allocated to the outstanding restitution bill.
BOSTON, MA
newbostonpost.com

Boston Marathon Bomber Got Coronavirus Stimulus Check

The Boston Marathon bomber got a $1,400 check from the federal government last year. Dzhokar Tsarnaev was eligible for a stimulus check from the American Rescue Plan — and got one, as many media outlets report. Last year, a trio of Republican U.S. senators — Bill Cassidy of Louisiana,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
abc17news.com

Judge OKs marathon bomber’s COVID payment going to victims

A U.S. District Court judge has agreed to let federal prosecutors use convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payment to help pay the millions of dollars he is ordered to pay his victims. The Wall Street Journal also reported Thursday that prosecutors can also use other money held in his inmate trust account. In a filing Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston asked a judge to order the federal Bureau of Prisons to turn the money over to the Clerk of the Court. Tsarnaev was ordered to pay his victims more than $101 million, but so far has not paid any. He currently has about $3,900 in his account. A message was left with his attorneys.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trust Fund#Nbcnews Com#Boston Marathon Bomber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California court says widow can sue her candy maker employer after she caught COVID at work and gave it to her husband, 72, who was killed by the virus

A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy