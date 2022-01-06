ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Walkabout opens Saturday at the Santa Barbara Zoo

By Beth Farnsworth
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Australian Walkabout at the Santa Barbara Zoo opens this weekend in what used to be the old elephant exhibit.

The new, 15,000 square-foot exhibit will let guests walk in the enclosure with Emus, Kangaroos, Wallabies and native birds.

Reservations are required to get in.

The area will give guests a Down Under feel and let them get up close to some animals and birds native to Australia. Guests tell us that they're eager to check out the new exhibit and animals.

“I think all of the animals are so adorable and it’s nice how you know that they’re comfortable being real close to people," said Ottocina Ryan. "But, you know, still doing their own thing and you can observe that close.”

The Australian Walkabout officially opens to the public on Saturday, January 8. Capacity is limited so expect to wait in line.

Small groups will be let in on a first come first serve basis; entry is part of the normal ticket price.

Santa Barbara, CA
