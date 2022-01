Kyrie Irving made his season debut last night in a match against the Indiana Pacers. Despite some issues in the first half, the Nets were able to regroup and secure the win on the road, all while Irving put up a respectable 22 points in 32 minutes of action. It was a fantastic return for the Brooklyn Nets star, and many were happy to see him back in the lineup after missing three months due to his stance on the vaccines against COVID-19.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO