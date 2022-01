After you receive this email, we will be buying 75 shares of Danaher (DHR) at roughly $308.28. In addition, we will be selling 50 shares of Mastercard (MA) at roughly $376.70. Following the trades, the Charitable Trust will own 175 shares of Danaher and 250 shares of Mastercard. This buy will increase DHR's weight in the portfolio from about 0.73% to 1.26%, and the trim will decrease MA's weight in the portfolio from about 2.64% to 2.20%.

