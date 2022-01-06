ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

William Regal and other key NXT staff released from WWE

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE made significant changes to NXT coming out of New Year’s Evil. PWInsider is reporting that William Regal, Road Dogg, and other key members of the NXT staff have been released...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

News Regarding Jon Moxley’s Return To Wrestling From Rehab

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Jon Moxley took a leave of absence from AEW in November to enter an impatient alcohol treatment program. At Game Changer Wrestling’s latest event in Atlantic City, NJ, Homicide won a battle royal to earn a shot at Jon Moxley’s GCW title. The match is expected to take place at the January 23rd show in New York City but hasn’t officially been announced. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match…
WWE
blackchronicle.com

Several WWE NXT superstars, backstage personnel released to begin 2022

A new year and a new era of NXT has also resulted in new cuts by WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported several names who have were released on Wednesday following last night’s NXT 2.0, where Bron Breakker became NXT Champion by beating Tommaso Ciampa. WWE released the following regarding the most recent cuts:
WWE
411mania.com

Photo Online of a Bloody Bryan Danielson Following AEW Dynamite

A new photo is online of Bryan Danielson bloodied from the effects of his World Championship match at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jackson Krule, the Senior Visual Producer for the Player’s Tribune, shared some behind-the-scenes photos from last night’s show in Newark, New Jersy including a graphic photo of Danielson being tended to after the match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Another Name Released From WWE

Fans have gotten used to the mass waves of WWE releases, and this week they continued as the company released some key figures involved with NXT such as William Regal and Road Dogg just to name a few. Fightful is now reporting that WWE has relased Gabe Sapolsky. Gabe broke...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Adam Cole
Person
William Regal
Person
Road Dogg
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Comments On Learning From William Regal, & More

During a recent appearance on the “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox” podcast, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan commented on her feud with Becky Lynch, learning from former WWE Superstar William Regal, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On learning from William...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On Triple H’s Reaction To WWE NXT Releases

On his latest PWTorch Podcast, Wade Keller discussed the latest round of WWE NXT releases, and subsequent reports that the cuts were done to complete NXT 2.0’s transition from the Triple H-era of NXT. Keller noted how Triple H “was building his team” that he wanted to eventually bring...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/8 IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV REPORT: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, women’s Ultimate X, Jonah vs. Alexander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Opening video package with comments from Eddie Edwards, Rosemary, Rich Swann, Josh Alexander, Eric Young, Deonna Purrazzo, The Good Brothers, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel ending with them saying they are Hard To Kill. Very well done. (1)...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Champion#Combat#Nxt 2 0
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star’s Royal Rumble Appearance Was Supposed To Be A Surprise

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown fans saw Charlotte Flair make her way down to the ring, and the current SmackDown Women’s Champion introduced a video package that confirmed some interesting names for the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was confirmed that Hall of Famers...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

There Were No Plans To Bring William Regal Back To NXT 2.0 Television

William Regal is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, who competed all over the world before making his way to WWE. He was one of the creative minds behind NXT and helped flourish the brand before Vince McMahon took over. It seems many believed Regal was not going to be released.
WWE
iheart.com

NXT Morale Described As 'Bottom Of The Barrel' Amid Latest WWE Releases

Morale within NXT has reportedly dropped significantly amid the latest round of WWE releases, which included former NXT Champion Samoa Joe, on-screen general manager William Regal and several of the developmental brand's top backstage officials and former in-ring competitors. PWInsider's Mike Johnson also reported on morale throughout the company being...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Heavy Lies the Crown featuring Slamovich vs. Lee, Williams & Yuta vs. Gresham & Titus, and Bayne vs. Adora, Black vs. Danielson from 2008, Styles vs. Cole from 2015, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Heavy Lies the Crown featuring Masha Slamovich vs. Kimber Lee in a Fans Bring the Weapons match, Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA vs. Jonathan Gresham & Rhett Titus, Megan Bayne vs. Trish Adora, and more, review classic ROH matches featuring Tyler Black vs. Brian Danielson from January 25, 2008 and Adam Cole vs. AJ Styles from May 12, 2015, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Brian Johnson from ROH’s YouTube channel. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss Maria Kanellis Bennett and Bobby Cruise’s appearance on the ROH Strong podcast.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Wrestling Torch

Roman Reigns medically cleared to return after COVID-19 infection

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to WWE after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. WWE announced the news on social media and said Reigns would return Friday night on Smackdown. Reigns missed the Day One PPV due...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NJPW star pulled from Wrestle Kingdom 16 night three event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kenta has been removed from Wrestle Kingdom 16 night three. New Japan announced on Thursday that because of injuries sustained during his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom night 2, he would not be wrestling in the New Japan vs. NOAH matches on night three. The company said that Kenta suffered a dislocated hip, broken nose, tendon damage in his finger, and severe lacerations in the match. Tanahashi defeated Kenta for the IWGP United States Championship.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar and Heyman reunite, review of Raw, NXT “New Year’s Evil” including Bron Breakker’s title win, Mailbag on Wardlow, 2022 predictions, Lesnar on Mr. Rushmore, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:. TOPICS:. Raw review including Day 1 fallout and Paul Heyman reuniting...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Talent & Staff Concerned About The Future Of NXT

Most of the people let go by WWE this week from NXT were hired by Triple H, who hasn’t been seen backstage since his cardiac event in September. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that talent and others in the system are depressed about the cuts and are wondering about the future of the brand.
WWE
PWMania

How Triple H Was Said To Have Reacted To WWE NXT Releases

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly let go of several Producers, coaches, and writers from the WWE NXT brand including Samoa Joe, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, and William Regal. During an audio update on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller talked about the matter:. “I’ve talked with people who had...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Bron Breakker talks winning the NXT Championship, changing of the NXT guard, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Winning the NXT Championship was a “surreal moment” according to Bron Breakker. In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri at CBS Sports, Breakker talked in detail about winning the title at NXT New Year’s Evil this week and what his family thinks of his current run.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy