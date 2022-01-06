ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to Nikoloz Basilashvili retiring after just couple of games

 3 days ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas was a bit disappointed he didn't get to finish his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili at the ATP Cup. Tsitsipas was 4-1 up in the first set when Basilashvili decided to retire the match. The Basilashvili retirement sealed victory for Greece as Michail Pervolarakis beat Aleksandre Metreveli in the opening...

