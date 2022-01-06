ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions may have just leaked special uniform combo for finale vs. Packers [Photo]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final game of the 2021 regular season when they host the Green Bay Packers...

Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
NBC Sports

Boomer Esiason has a source who says Aaron Rodgers will threaten Super Bowl boycott

Hub Arkush may have some company in the Aaron Rodgers “absolute bum” category. (I’ve been there for about a decade. You get used to it.) Via the @BackAftaThis Twitter account, Boomer Esiason shared this morning on his WFAN radio show a text from a source who claims that Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl (the Packers would first have to make it, of course) if the NFL doesn’t eliminate some of the COVID protocols. Rodgers particularly doesn’t like the rule that compels testing of asymptomatic players.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions reportedly looking to re-sign top defender

One of the Detroit Lions top defenders is set to hit free agency but it sure sounds like the team wants to keep him around for the future. On Thursday, DC Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and when he was asked about whether or not he would like to see the Lions re-sign safety Tracy Walker, his answer was clear.
NFL
NFL
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
CBS Sports

Buccaneers officially release Antonio Brown after wild saga, plus NFL eyeing backup locations for Super Bowl

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Actually, we might have to start calling this the "Antonio Brown Newsletter" because I feel like that's all we've been talking about this week and let me just say, that won't be changing today. Brown decided to release a lengthy statement Wednesday night where he went into detail on all his issues with the Buccaneers, and then Tampa Bay responded less than 24 hours later by doing their own release: They released him. Neither of those things was too surprising, though. The surprising part came Thursday morning when he decided to turn on Tom Brady, who I'm pretty sure was his only NFL friend left in the world.
NFL
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field. Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Rodgers Shares Interesting Take on Future With Packers

Rodgers makes no guarantees about continuing his career in Green Bay, or at all, past the upcoming playoffs. With a potential fourth MVP award in the pipeline, and the Packers holding control of home field advantage in the NFC, Rodgers may have the rare opportunity to ride off into the sunset like John Elway.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers News

With the number of injuries the Green Bay Packers have had to push through this season on their way to the No. 1 seed, Saturday brought some welcome news. On Twitter, the Packers shared All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari boarding the flight for Motor City after being a full participant in this week’s practices.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur provides update, plan for David Bakhtiari

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played this year after tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. Now that Green Bay has the No. 1 seed in the NFC, coach Matt LaFleur hinted there might be a chance he plays this year. Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler,...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

