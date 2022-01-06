ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Man convicted in Topeka murder case, bail set at $1,000,000

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1It18L_0ddyh9NW00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday the conviction of a man related to a 2019 murder in Topeka .

Multiple vehicles left in ditch after car crash near St. George

Jeremy Lardner was charged after the death of Brandi Prchal on Nov. 1, 2019 — he entered a plea deal on the following charges:

  • Second degree murder
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Kidnapping

On Nov. 1, 2019, police and firefighters were called to 928 SW Warren just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of the smell of natural gas outside the home. Firefighters forced their way inside the home after failing to make initial contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zxk15_0ddyh9NW00
Photo from Shawnee County Department of Corrections

Upon entry, the firefighters discovered the homeowner, Jeremy Lardner, unconscious on the floor. Lardner was taken to a local hospital after he regained consciousness. The body of Prchal was also found on the scene. She appeared to have suffered “severe blunt force trauma” and was unresponsive — she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Topeka Police Department investigated Prchal’s death and Lardner was later arrested as a result of the investigation. He was subsequently charged with murder.

Kansas man charged for making fake money

Lardner’s agreement results in a sentence of around 48 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Jan. 27. Lardner remains in custody with a bond set at $1,000,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Fort Riley murder case sees new $25,000 reward offered

FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Investigators have now posted a cash reward Wednesday to find who robbed, shot and killed a woman near Fort Riley. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering $25,000 for any information related to the Oct. 3, 2021 murder of Enfinnity Latania Hayes at Milford […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Jury trial set for Topeka man who shot dog in the face

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trial of a man accused of shooting a dog in the face has been scheduled for Jan. 31. Dian Workman’s 18-month-old red setter Lucy was shot in the face by a neighbor, John Stover. Stover said it was an accident and he just meant to scare the dog with a warning […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: District Attorney files murder charges against 14-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) — District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News that the 14-year-old that was arrested on Friday at Landon Middle School has been charged with 2 counts of pre-meditated first degree murder. Additionally, the subject was charged with two counts for carrying a weapon; one for carrying a weapon as a juvenile, and the […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

SCAM: Impersonating a Kansas deputy

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A phone scam has been identified in Jackson County where someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy is seeking money in exchange for clearing a warrant. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse on Wednesday, their office has received multiple reports from residents that a scammer has been […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Robbery suspect arrested by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers have located and arrested a suspect in an aggravated robbery case that occurred earlier this month according to the Topeka Police Department. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 2 officers were called to Gas N Shop at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd. on a report that a robbery had taken place. After speaking […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Sentencing#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

KBI confirms double homicide, suicide in Larned Saturday

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has confirmed the deaths that occurred in Larned Saturday as two homicides and a suicide. The KBI, the Larned Police Department and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released further details Monday. An investigation by the KBI determined that just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, […]
LARNED, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One woman was arrested following a traffic stop by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after drugs were found. According to a SCSO report, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1999 Ford Contour without a license plate shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 3800 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest 2 for possession of drugs, child endangerment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested on Monday and are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, on Jan. 10 police who were part of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNT News

1 man dead after crashing into semi-truck on Kansas highway

DONIPHAN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man died after slamming into the rear of a semi-truck on Tuesday morning. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at around 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 on US-36 highway near mile-marker 391.1 a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling westbound at a low rate of speed when a Honda Accord […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy