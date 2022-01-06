Man convicted in Topeka murder case, bail set at $1,000,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday the conviction of a man related to a 2019 murder in Topeka .

Jeremy Lardner was charged after the death of Brandi Prchal on Nov. 1, 2019 — he entered a plea deal on the following charges:

Second degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Kidnapping

On Nov. 1, 2019, police and firefighters were called to 928 SW Warren just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of the smell of natural gas outside the home. Firefighters forced their way inside the home after failing to make initial contact.

Photo from Shawnee County Department of Corrections

Upon entry, the firefighters discovered the homeowner, Jeremy Lardner, unconscious on the floor. Lardner was taken to a local hospital after he regained consciousness. The body of Prchal was also found on the scene. She appeared to have suffered “severe blunt force trauma” and was unresponsive — she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Topeka Police Department investigated Prchal’s death and Lardner was later arrested as a result of the investigation. He was subsequently charged with murder.

Lardner’s agreement results in a sentence of around 48 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Jan. 27. Lardner remains in custody with a bond set at $1,000,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.